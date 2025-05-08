Star India women's national cricket team batter Smriti Mandhana isn't usually seen bowling, but she did bowl a couple of overs during the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-nation series 2025 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Smriti Mandhana rolled her arms for a couple of overs in the second innings, spinning the ball well. The two overs went for only 12 runs, at an economy of 6. Smriti Mandhana, bowling after scoring a brilliant fifty with the bat in the first innings, couldn't however pick a wicket. India women won the IND-W vs SA-W Women's Tri-nation series 2025 match by 23 runs, defending a total of 337/9. India Women Enter Tri-Nation Series Final; Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur Shine As Women in Blue Secure 23-Run Victory Over South Africa, Set Summit Clash Against Sri Lanka.

