Two bottom-placed teams Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers will face each other in WBBL 2024 game number 40. The Melbourn Stars vs Adelaide Strikers WBBL 2024 match will begin at 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on November 24 at the Junction Oval. The Star Sports Network has the official broadcast right for the WBBL 2024 and the fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to watch the Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers live broadcast of the WBBL 2024. The Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Live streaming will also be available on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Live

Unchanged squad for our final #WBBL10 clash. See you at the CitiPower Centre tomorrow ✨ pic.twitter.com/wvgXuWYevs — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 23, 2024

