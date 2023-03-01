The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will be taking place between March 4-26 in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Ahead of that, the tickets for WPL 2023 matches have been finally released on BookMyShow. In a piece of very big news, girls and women will be able to enjoy the matches for free. WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon and Kiara Advani to Perform at DY Patil Stadium, Here’s How to Buy Tickets Online for Women’s Premier League Curtain Raiser.

Free Entry for Girls and Women in WPL 2023

WPL tickets are live on BookMyShow with prices: - 100. - 400. Free entries - Only girls and women. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 1, 2023

