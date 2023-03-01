The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League will take place between March 4-26 at Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. Ahead of the first match, an opening ceremony will happen at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4. Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and singer AP Dhillon will rock the stage. WPL has now finally released the online tickets for the curtain raiser event. Interested fans can buy the tickets through Book My Show.

Online Tickets for Women’s Premier League Curtain Raiser Released

A star ⭐ studded line-up D.Y.Patil Stadium will be set for an evening of glitz and glamour 👌🏻 𝐃𝐨 𝐍𝐨𝐭 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬 the opening ceremony of #TATAWPL Grab your tickets 🎫 now on https://t.co/c85eyk7GTA pic.twitter.com/2dj4L8USnP — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 1, 2023

