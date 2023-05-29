Wriddhiman Saha scored his second half-century of IPL 2023, achieving this feat during the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The right-hander has attacked right from the start and got to this mark off 36 balls with five fours and one six. Saha earlier had scored a hundred in the 2014 IPL Final. MS Dhoni Stumping Video: Watch MSD Stump Out Shubman Gill During CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final.

Wriddhiman Saha Scores Half-Century

