As Yashasvi Jaiswal completed his third Test century, the cricket fraternity congratulated him on his milestone. Jaiswal completely took control of England's bowlers and then went on to complete his third Test century. Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan and Sanjay Manjrekar are a few of them who have congratulated the youngster. As per the wishes, every one of them seemed pretty proud and satisfied with the youngster's performance against England. ‘Treating Spinners the Way They Should Be Treated’ Virender Sehwag Congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal for His Terrific Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Not just a century but bossing the bazball in style! The confidence and stroke play has been top class from @ybj_19.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/OL3SJPDMm4 — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 17, 2024

This boy is making a habit. Well played youngster 👏 @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/KFjxnOl7IN — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 17, 2024

Can drive, can cut, can hook, can pull, can sweep in 4 different ways. Yashasvi Jaiswal has it all to become a very special player! 👏👏👏#YashasviJaiswal — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 17, 2024

Yashasvi jaiswal is all-fomat star for the future. #INDvENG https://t.co/bB0ztQL0CG — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 17, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal congrats on smaashing a stunning century against #England in the 3rd Test, Congratulations as you showcased remarkable skill and determination. Love the #Bazball approach. 🤩🏏 @ybj_19 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 17, 2024

