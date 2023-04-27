Yashasvi Jaiswal has overshadowed his experienced and explosive partner Jos Buttler this season, scoring aggressive during the powerplay and this applying the same intent and strategy he gets his third fifty of the season in just 26-balls. A switch-sweep to Ravindra Jadeja was particularly brilliant. IPL 2023: List of Players to Have Been Ruled Out of Tournament's 16th Edition.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores His Third Half-Century of IPL 2023

