Former India national cricket team player and star commentator Aakash Chopra took a dig at umpire Kumar Dharmasena in a video posted by him on Instagram. Aakash Chopra said, "Yeh toh apne galat kar diya" (You did this wrong). Aakash Chopra threw light on the matter that since DRS is now in practice, umpires don't say anything for the first 15 seconds, as the side concerned has 15 seconds to decide on. But Kumar Dharmasena didn't do the same during the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, and signalled an inside edge, which helped the hosts England national cricket team to avoid wasting a review, as Josh Tongue appealed against Sai Sudharsan. Aakash Chopra ended saying that Kumar Dharmasena must have made an unintentional mistake, but "aisa hoina nahi chaiye tha" (This shouldn't have happened). Was Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Right to Gesture Inside-Edge After Josh Tongue Appealed for LBW Against Sai Sudharsan During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025? What Does the Rules Say?.

Aakash Chopra Takes Dig At Kumar Dharmasena:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)