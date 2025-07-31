The India national cricket team and the England national cricket team are facing each other in the final Test of the five-match series at the Kia Oval in London. However, an incident happened during Day 1 of Team India's first innings, which has gone viral on social media. Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena was spotted indicating England players during an LBW decision. The incident happened during a ball from Josh Tongue to Sai Sudharsan when England players appealed for an LBW decision, which was turned down by Dharmasena. It was an inswinging low full toss, which struck the Indian batter low on his pad and caused him to lose his balance. India National Cricket Team Breaks Own Record of Scoring Most Runs in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

When England players appealed, Kumar Dharmasena seemed to be gesturing with his fingers about a potential "inside edge." Replays later confirmed that Sai Sudharsan had gotten an inside edge, which saved him in what could be looked at as another plumb LBW decision. Dharmasena's signal has caused a controversy among fans, with some questioning whether the umpires are allowed to signal during an LBW decision to players or not. In this article, readers can check the rules about umpires' signalling to players during an appeal and confirming them before taking a review.

Kumar Dharmasena Gesture Inside-Edge

Experts react as #KumarDharmasena makes a lightning-quick LBW call on #SaiSudharsan ⚡ Did he judge it too quickly or just perfectly? 👀#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 1 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/04PYjgM7su pic.twitter.com/LJuKFV5Own — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 31, 2025

What Do the Rules Say About Umpires Signalling to Players During Appeal?

It is not completely unknown for the umpires to convey why they decided to gesture to players during an appeal. However, the situation becomes more controversial when DRS is available. This is because the on-field umpires let players know about a potential inside edge from the bat. This is what happened during Kumar Dharmasena's incident, where the veteran umpire signalled "inside edge" during Josh Tongue's delivery to Sai Sudharsan during IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Kia Oval. ‘Is Kumar Dharmasena Helping England Bowlers?’ Controversy Erupts As Sri Lankan Umpire Gestures Inside Edge After Josh Tongue’s Delivery Hits Sai Sudharsan on His Pads During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Article 32.2.3 of the ICC's Test match Playing Conditions says: "Either the captain or the two batters may, in respect of a decision relating to an appeal for LBW, question the bowler’s end umpire as to whether his/her decision has been made on the basis that the striker made no genuine attempt to play the ball with the bat. "Under no other circumstance is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review. If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batter has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion decline the request for a Player Review."

Sai Sudharsan was dismissed by a peach delivery from speedster Josh Tongue. The left-handed batter scored 38 runs off 108 deliveries, including six fours. England are leading the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1.

