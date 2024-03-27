Former cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan shut down a social media user who made a racist remark at him on one of his posts on 'X', formerly Twitter. The former cricketer and commentator had posted a selfie on his 'X' account which included a statue of an elephant. While sharing a picture, he wrote, "50th year of Ayyappan temple today. Mahalingapuram. Great celebration." A fan subsequently took to that post and left a comment which read, "Hii sir that elephant is more visible in night than you." The 58-year-old, however, did not let the troll pass with this comment and responded, writing, "Yes, I am dark." He also wrote, "It’s a temple festival and you people are so cheap." Ravi Ashwin Shares Laxman Sivaramakrishnan's 'Call Me' Meme Amid Former Indian Cricketer-Turned-Commentator's Struggles With Health Issues.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan Hits Back at Troll Making Racist Comment

Yes, I am dark — Laxman Sivaramakrishnan (@LaxmanSivarama1) March 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)