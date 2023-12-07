S Sreesanth dropped an explosive comment on Gautam Gambhir's cryptic Instagram post after the two had engaged in an on-field spat during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 eliminator on December 6. Gambhir had taken to his social media to share a cryptic post after Sreesanth claimed that the former opening batter called him 'Fixer' a number of times and also used the 'F' word. Sreesanth has however taken to Instagram to comment on Gambhir's post where he criticised the former cricketer and also called him an 'utterly classless individual'. "You have exceeded the boundaries of a sportsman and a brother, and above all, you represent the people. Yet, you continue to engage in conflicts with every cricketer...Deep down, you know that what you said and did was wrong. Im sure even God wont forgive you," he wrote. 'Sweet and Nice Guy' Old Video of S Sreesanth Praising Gautam Gambhir Goes Viral After Their Heated Exchange During LLC 2023 Eliminator.

Gautam Gambhir's Cryptic Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Gambhir (@gautamgambhir55)

Sreesanth's Comment on Gambhir's Post

Sreesanth comment on Gambhir Post 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZbTpbsYNtw — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) December 7, 2023

Screengrab of Sreesanth's Comment

S Sreesanth comment (Source: Instagram @gautamgambhir55)

