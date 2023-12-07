The heated exchange between Gautam Gambhir and S Sreesanth during the Legends League Cricket 2023 eliminator has been grabbing headlines all around. The two former cricketers who were teammates in India's 2011 World Cup triumph, had to be separated by on-field umpires and later Sreesanth claimed that Gambhir kept calling him 'Fixer' and abused him without him saying anything rude. As the conflict between these two cricketers makes the headlines, an old video has resurfaced of Sreesanth calling Gambhir a 'sweet and a nice guy'. This happened during a chat show where Sreesanth showered praise on the former India opener, claiming that he supports a lot of people and has the one of most 'charming smiles'. 'All About Attention' Gautam Gambhir Shares Cryptic Post Following Heated Argument With S Sreesanth During LLC 2023 Eliminator Match.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)