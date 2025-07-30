Star batter Yusuf Pathan hit a monstrous six to finish off the chase for India Champions, against West Indies Champions in the World Championship of Legends 2025 match. After finishing the chase in style, Yusuf Pathan ran towards the stands and hugged his sons. Yusuf Pathan even carried his little boy in his arms, celebrating India's victory in the India Champions vs West Indies Champions WCL 2025 match. The win also ensures India Champions a slot in the WCL 2025 semi-final. John Hastings Bowls One of the Longest Overs in Cricket History, Ends Up Dishing Out 18 Balls Including 12 Wides in Unfinished Over During AUS C vs PAK C WCL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Yusuf Pathan Hugging Son After Hitting Six and Winning:

A father’s promise. A hero’s finish 🫡 Yusuf Pathan made it count for his team, and his son 💙#WCL2025 pic.twitter.com/deycS7aplH — FanCode (@FanCode) July 29, 2025

