Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh showed his dance moves as he danced to Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan's 'Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye' song. The legendary left-handed batsman posted a video of his dancing on Instagram. Singh captioned: 'Weekend Vibes' after sharing his eye-catching dance moves.

Watch Yuvraj Singh' Dance Moves:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

