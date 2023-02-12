After a hard-fought draw in the 1st match, Zimbabwe will be taking on West Indies in the 2nd and final Test of the two-match series. The 1st day's play will begin at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Unfortunately for the Indian fans, there are no official broadcasters for ZIM vs WI series. Hence the live telecast for the ZIM vs WI 2nd Test will not be available in India. Fans however can watch the live streaming of this game on the FanCode app and website. Fan Calls Ravi Ashwin 'Anna Bhaiya' At Stadium During IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023, Indian Spinner Gives Hilarious Reply On Twitter.

Zimbabwe vs West Indies 2nd Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

A closely contested draw in the 1st Test. The 2nd one promises to be an equally intense affair. Watch Zimbabwe vs West Indies, 2nd Test Streaming LIVE, exclusively on #FanCode from tomorrow👉 https://t.co/HnKOyc4Pkb#ZIMvWI pic.twitter.com/p2n2cBMj87 — FanCode (@FanCode) February 11, 2023

