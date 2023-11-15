Abdul Razzaq has issued an apology after he made derogatory remarks about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan during a press conference. The former cricketer was commenting after Pakistan's poor show in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 when he came up with a bizarre example of the Indian actress and made a sexist remark that drew flak from all corners of social media. Razzaq subsequently, in a video message, apologised for his comments and said, "Meri zuban phisal gayi. Example koi aur deni thi par Aishwarya ji ka naam muh se nikal gaya. Main apologise karta hu. Meri ye intention nahi thi. I really apologise." 'Yeh Bakwaas Log Kuch bi Bakte Hai' Harbhajan Singh Reacts to Viral Post Claiming He Was Close to 'Converting to Islam' As Inzamam-ul-Haq Shares an Anecdote (Watch Video).

Abdul Razzaq Apologises for His Comments on Aishwarya Rai

Apology from Abdul Razzaq regarding his statement about Aishwarya Rai. pic.twitter.com/qeJx5qgpSA— Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) November 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)