Former cricketer Abdur Razzaq drew the ire of netizens after he made derogatory remarks about Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai while criticising Pakistan's performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Babar Azam-led side did not qualify for the World Cup 2023 semifinals and finished fifth on the points table with four wins in nine matches. While speaking on Pakistan's performance, Razzaq said, "Agar aap ki soch ye hai ki main Aishwarya Rai se shaadi karu aur wanha se bara nek parhez gaar baccha paida ho jaye toh kabhi bhi nahi ho sakta." Fans on social media were absolutely furious when this video went viral online and they were also surprised by both Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi who, seated beside him, clapped after these comments were made. ‘King Wing Kuch Nahi Hota’ Mohammad Amir’s Reply on Being Asked About Babar Azam During TV Show Goes Viral (Watch Video).

