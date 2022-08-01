Amit Panghal beat Namri Berri of Vanuat 5-0 in the first round match of Men's Boxing 51kg Event to start his Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign on high in Birmingham today. The Indian boxer reached quarter-finals of the sports event with this win. It took Panghal less than 15 minutes to win the round of 16 match.

Check the tweet:

