India's women's lawn bowl team created history as they made it to the final of the Women's Lawn Bowls event by beating New Zealand at Commonwealth Games 2022 today in Birmingham. Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh assured that India would get their hand on a CWG medal in this event category for the first time in the Games' history. They beat their opponents 16-13 to reach the showdown game.

Check results:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)