Ronaldo Laitonjam failed to make a podium finish in Men's 1000m Time Trial Event at Commonwealth Games 2022 today. The Indian cyclist finished 12th in the event. He completed his race with the timing of 1:02.500.

#CWG2022 | DAY 4 LIVE Cycling Men's 1000m Time Trial Final India's Ronaldo Laitonjam finishes 12th with a timing of 1:02.500#B2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 #Cycling

