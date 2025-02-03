25-year-old Luka Doncic is one of the most gifted and talented basketball players in the NBA. Dallas Mavericks’ traded him in his rookie season and since then the Slovenian star was the franchise player. Leading the side to its first conference final since 2011, Doncic was seen as unmovable piece in the team. But Mavericks did the unthinkable and traded Doncic to Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a three-team deal. Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers shocked the NBA World. The Mavs fans were heartbroken and stated to ‘unfollow’ the franchise on Instagram. Dallas Mavericks lost over 700K followers in 24 hours. Luka Doncic Shares Heartfelt Post For Dallas Mavericks' Fans After Shocking Trade to Los Angeles Lakers, Says ‘I Am Leaving the City That…’ (See Post).

Dallas Mavericks Lose Over 700K Instagram Followers After Luka Doncic’s Trade

The Mavs lost over 700k followers since trading Luka 😭 pic.twitter.com/qeagFYQn7C — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) February 2, 2025

