Defending champion Max Verstappen suffered his first retirement from the Formula 1 season after he collided with Andrea Kimi Antonelli during Lap 3 of the Austrian Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday. The incident happened at Turn 3 when the race became chaotic. Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli locked his brakes, causing his Mercedes to hit Max Verstappen's Red Bull. The crash damaged both cars, forcing them to retire from the Austrian Grand Prix 2025. After the incident, a safety car was called to clear the debris. F1 2025: Lando Norris Feels Back to His Old Self With Pole Position for Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen Crashes With Andrea Kimi Antonelli

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)