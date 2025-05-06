Denver Nuggets defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 121-119 in Game 1 of the NBA 2024-25 semi-finals in Oklahoma on Tuesday, May 6. The Paycom Center in Oklahoma City witnessed a splendid contest where the Denver Nuggets pulled off a superb performance to secure victory in Game 1. The first quarter was a closely contested one, where the Oklahoma City Thunder had a slender 27-26 lead. But the Denver Nuggets had a poor start to Quarter 2 with the Oklahoma City Thunder extending their lead to nine points at one stage. But Aaron Gordon had a great game and he pulled Denver Nuggets back in the match with the scoreline still in favour of Oklahoma City Thunder at the break. Oklahoma City Thunder continued to have the lead in the match with Quarter 3 finishing 90-85 and it was in the last quarter that Nikola Jokic and co pushed hard for the win. Aaron Gordon made the difference with a game-winning three at the end to help the Denver Nuggets win. 'Super Proud Of Every Guy' Star Player Stephen Curry Expresses Delight After Golden State Warriors Qualify For Western Conference NBA 2024-25 Semifinals (Watch Video).

Denver Nuggets Beat Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of NBA 2024-25 Playoffs

Aaron Gordon Seals Win for Denver Nuggets

AARON GORDON 3 FOR THE WIN!!!@nuggets take Game 1 in a THRILLER 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fxV2ReRPZA — NBA (@NBA) May 6, 2025

