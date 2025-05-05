As the Golden State Warriors won the NBA 2024-25 play-offs round 1 game 7, 89-103 against the Houston Rockets to qualify for Western Conference semis, star player Stephen Curry felt delighted. Stephen Curry said, "It's special, Took everything out of us to get it done. I think coming into this buμilding win a game 7 on the road there's no better feeling than that, so, super proud of every guy that stepped foot on the floor, contributed, was probably one of the tougher games we've had in a long time. We love meaningful basketball. It brings the best out of us." Golden State Warriors will have a six-seeded meet against Minnesota Timberwolves next. Minnesota Timberwolves Thrash Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in First Round, Becomes Second Team To Qualify For Western Conference Semifinals in NBA 2024-25 Playoffs.

Stephen Curry on Game 7 Win:

“It’s special.” Steph sounds off on the Warriors’ Game 7 win to advance to the West Semis! 🔊 pic.twitter.com/7euw33i51F — NBA (@NBA) May 5, 2025

