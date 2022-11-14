American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather beat Deji in a boxing exhibition match in Dubai on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena. Mayweather, who is a former Olympic champion, toyed with the YouTuber Deji before stopping him in the sixth round of the bout. But that was not before Deji landed a mark on Mayweather's face, although he faced an expected defeat.

Floyd Mayweather vs Deji Fight Full Highlights:

