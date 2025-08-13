Bromley FC, a fourth division side in English football, has created history by entering the EFL Cup aka Carabao Cup 2025-26 second round for the first time ever. Bromley FC defeated the EFL Championship (English second division) side Ipswich Town 5-4 in the tie-breaker penalty shootouts, after a 1-1 score during full-time. Deji Elerewe had scored a goal in the 45th minute of the first half to help the EFL League Two side take a lead, but the equalizer was drawn soon in the second half, as substitute Ben Johnson netted one in the 53rd minute. There were no more goals later, as penalty shootouts ended in favour of Bromley FC. Split in Opinion Leads to Postponement of Manchester United Fan Group Protest Against Club Owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Video Highlights: Bromley vs Ipswich Town Carabao Cup 2025-26

