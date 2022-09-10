The India vs Maldives clash in SAFF Women's Championship 2022 will be played at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu, Nepal on September 10, 2022 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 05:15 PM IST. Elevensports will live stream the game on its website as live telecast is not available.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)