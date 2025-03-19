Former skipper Sunil Chhetri will be back in action on the international stage, when India takes on the Maldives in a FIFA International Friendly on March 18. The India vs Maldives football match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster for the India vs Maldives football match and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 3 TV channels. For, online streaming of FIFA International Friendly, fans can switch to JioHotstar to catch all live viewing options on their app and website for IND vs MDV football match. Sunil Chhetri Comes Out of Retirement: Star Footballer Returns to the India National Football Team for FIFA International Window in March.

India vs Maldives Live

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)