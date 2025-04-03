In the second city derby of the night in world football, AC Milan hosted Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia 2024-25 first-leg semi-final at San Siro. The high-profile Milan Derby saw a see-saw contest on the field, where goals from Tammy Abraham and Hakan Calhanoglu saw the contest finish 1-1. Abraham's 47th-minute goal provided AC Milan the lead, but Hakan Calhanoglu struck just 20 minutes later for Inter Milan and drew the score level. Coppa Italia 2024–25: Thijs Dallinga Scores Brace As Bologna Nears First Italian Cup Final Since 1974 With 3–0 Win Over Empoli.

Milan Derby Ends 1-1

