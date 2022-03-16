Benfica made it into UEFA Champions League 2021-22 last eight with a win over Ajax on Wednesday, March 16. With this victory, Benfica made it to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2015/16. You can watch video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

MATCH REPORT: Ajax 0-1 Benfica (agg: 2-3). Darwin snatches win... 🦅 Who do you want the Eagles to face next? #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)