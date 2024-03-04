Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr side entered the AFC Champions League quarterfinal match with six wins and two draws in eight games so far. With the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr started strongly in the match, attacking Al-Ain’s goal right from the first minute. Al-Nassr's side had more than 55% possession and fired five shots on target. But it was Soufiane Rahimi’s strike in the 44th minute of the match that proved decisive in the end. The second leg of the quarter-final match will played on March 12 at Al-Awwai Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Son and His Al-Nassr Youngsters Teammates for Winning Saudi U-13 Premier League Title.

AFC Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinals Al-Ain 1-0 Al-Nassr

