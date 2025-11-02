In a bid to move past their King Cup of Champions disappointment, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Fayha at home in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26. Coach Jorge Jesus played all their star players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, which yielded positive results for the league leaders as Al-Nassr continued their unbeaten streak, winning their seventh-straight match of the season. Al-Fayha took an early lead, courtesy of Jason, who found the back of the net in the 13th minute itself. Ronaldo came into his own, scoring for the Knights of Najd in the 37th minute, levelling the scoreline. A foul inside the box earned Al-Nassr a penalty in extra time, which Ronaldo converted with much precision and ease, helping his club take a 2-1 lead and eventually come out as victors. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Billionaire in Football Thanks to Lucrative Contract With Al-Nassr: Report.

Al-Nassr Remain Unbeaten in Saudi Pro League 2025-26

A night of fight and faith 🙌🔚 pic.twitter.com/N8i4Tu00dw — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Al-Nassr FC). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)