Cristiano Ronaldo was on target as Al-Nassr defeated Toulouse 2-1 in a pre-season club friendly 2025 on July 30. Toulouse took the lead in the 25th minute through Yann Gboho, but Cristiano Ronaldo ensured the score was level at half-time, with a strike in his 33rd minute. After an evenly contested second half, Mohammed Maran completed the turnaround for Al-Nassr as he scored the winner in the 76th minute. This was a second victory for the Knights of Najd in the pre-season, after having defeated SK St Johann 5-2 earlier on. Also, Joao Felix, Al-Nassr's newest signing, featured in the starting XI for Al-Nassr before being substituted in the 59th minute. ‘The Hunger Never Fades…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Al-Nassr’s 2–1 Victory Over Toulouse FC in Pre-Season Club Friendly 2025.

Al-Nassr 2-1 Toulouse

Cristiano Ronaldo's Goal

⚽ | What a comeback! 🤩 Our captain Cristiano Ronaldo levels it for AlNassr!<br⏱️ | 32’ pic.twitter.com/yYjvHfh4qL — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 30, 2025

Watch Mohammed Maran's Goal

