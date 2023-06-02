Anthony Taylor, the referee who officiated in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 final, was attacked and harassed by Roma fans at Budapest airport. This happened after AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho blamed Taylor for their defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla. Shocking videos surfaced on social media, which shows Roma fans surrounding Taylor and his family before the police escorted the English referee to a room. A fan also threw a chair at Taylor and has reportedly been arrested by the police. 'You’re a F**king Disgrace' Angry Jose Mourinho Abuses Referee Anthony Taylor in Parking Lot After Roma’s Europa League Final Defeat to Sevilla, Video Goes Viral.

Anthony Taylor Attacked at Airport

Anthony Taylor, the referee of the Europa League final, was attacked by Roma supporters at Budapest airport. 🧐 Shocking. 😠 pic.twitter.com/u5dmlxZs0h — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 1, 2023

Roma Fans Harass Anthony Taylor

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor was attacked by Roma fans at airport after UEFA Europa League final. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/VWOxctehn4 — United Radar (@UnitedRadar) June 2, 2023

Another Video

Referee Anthony Taylor at the airport getting hounded by Roma fans. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/xGGZWQuLfM — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 1, 2023

