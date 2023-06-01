AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was clearly frustrated with his side's defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League 2022-23 final. After the match, Mourinho not only 'threw away' his runners-up medal towards a fan but ended up abusing referee Anthony Taylor in the parking lot. In a video going viral, angry Mourinho can be heard shouting "f*** off" towards Taylor and also called him a "f***ing disgrace". Sevilla Win UEFA Europa League 2022–23, Beat AS Roma 4–1 on Penalties in Final to Lift Their Record Seventh Title.

The opening period proved challenging for both sides, marked by numerous fouls that disrupted the rhythm of the match. The first genuine scoring opportunity came 12 minutes into the match when Roma's Leonardo Spinazzola tested Sevilla's goalkeeper with a shot from the edge of the penalty area, reports Xinhua.

Jose Mourinho Abuses Referee Anthony Taylor- Watch Viral Video

Despite being Europa League record winners, Sevilla struggled to penetrate Roma's staunch defence. Roma eventually broke the deadlock when Gianluca Mancini's through ball, following a counterattack, allowed Paulo Dybala to strike past Bono into the far post corner, 35 minutes into the game. Jose Mourinho 'Throws' Runners-Up Medal Towards A Fan After Roma's Europa League 2022-23 Final Defeat To Sevilla, Video Goes Viral.

Sevilla rebounded well and nearly levelled the score before the break, but Fernando's header from Ivan Rakitic's corner kick sailed just over the target. Rakitic, the veteran midfielder, remained a central figure, rattling the woodwork with a 20-meter hammer in the closing stages of the first half. The momentum shifted after the restart, as Sevilla's Alex Telles squandered another promising attempt from a favourable position.

Sevilla's persistence paid off when Mancini inadvertently deflected a dangerous cross from Jesus Navas Gonzalez into his own goal, equalizing the score 10 minutes into the second half. Roma nearly reclaimed the lead in the 67th minute, but Bono deftly defused Tammy Abraham's close-range shot.

A potential penalty for Sevilla was revoked by referee Taylor after a review 10 minutes later. The final minutes saw both teams trading attacks, as Bono denied Andrea Belotti from close range following a free kick. Conversely, Suso and Fernando couldn't bypass Rui Patricio in quick succession at the other end of the pitch. After a goalless extra time, the match was decided by penalty kicks. Sevilla converted all attempts, while Mancini and Roger Ibanez were denied by Bono (With IANS inputs).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2023 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).