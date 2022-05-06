Roma defeated Leicester City 1-0 in the second leg of Europa Conference League semi-final. Roma made it to the final on an aggregate scoreline of 2-1. Tammy Abraham scored the winner for Roma. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

