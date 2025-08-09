AS Roma's Paulo Dybala and other players and staff paid a heartfelt tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva ahead of their pre-season friendly match against Everton. Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva passed away in a tragic car crash in northern Spain last month. Ahead of the match against Everton, Roma manager Claudio Ranieri and midfielder Paulo Dybala visited Anfield to lay flowers at the temporary memorial outside of the Main Stand at Anfield. Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool FC to Retire Jersey Number 20 Across All Levels in Honour of Late Portuguese Forward Killed in Tragic Car Accident.

Heartwarming Tribute by Roma’s Paulo Dybala and Staff to Diogo Jota

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)