Jamshedpur FC won the ISL 2021-22 League Winners' Shield following a 1-0 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium on March 7, Monday.

You can watch video highlights of the match here

See Score:

IT'S ALL OVERRRRR 🙌 | #ATKMBJFC @JamshedpurFC held their nerves till the end, as they claim the coveted Hero ISL 2021-22 League Winners' Shield with a clinical 1-0 win over @atkmohunbagan 🔥 Congratulations @JamshedpurFC 🙌 ATKMB 0-1 JFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)