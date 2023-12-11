Barcelona were handed a shock defeat at home by a spirited Girona outfit, which reclaimed advantage in the La Liga 2023-24 title race, on Monday, December 11. The Catalan giants had a forgettable day defensively and their woes began when Artem Dovbyk scored the opener in the 12th minute. Robert Lewandowski got the leveller seven minutes later but Girona were not be stopped. Strikes from Miguel Gutierrez and later Valery Fernandez ensured a two-goal lead for the visitors before Ilkay Gundogan pulled one back in stoppage time. Girona's Cristhian Stuani rounded off Girona's win with a goal of his own. With this win, Girona have moved back to the top of the La Liga 2023-24 points table with a two-point lead over Real Madrid. La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham Scores As Real Madrid Held 1–1 Draw Against Real Betis, Real Sociedad Stun Villarreal 3–0.

