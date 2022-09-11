Bayern Munich's smooth start to the Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign has suffered another setback as they held to a 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart at Allianz Arena today. It's the third consecutive draw for the reigning champions. Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Frankfurt 6-1 in their opening game of Bundesliga. Bayern currently are in the first position in the points table with 12 points.

Watch the Bundesliga match highlight:

