Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 in a sensational result in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 27. Abdelhamid Sabiri opened the scoring in the 73rd minute and the lead was doubled by Zakaria Aboukhlal in injury time. With this, they moved to the top spot in Group F.

Belgium vs Morocco Result:

The Atlas Lions get a huge win over Belgium.@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

