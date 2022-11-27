Keysher Fuller scored the lone goal in the game as Costa Rica edged past Japan 1-0 in their Group E encounter in FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday, November 27. The South Americans, who had conceded seven goals in their first match against Spain, found the opener in the 81st minute and held on to the lead to clinch three crucial points. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Lionel Messi's Wife and Kids Celebrate Argentina’s Victory Over Mexico, Antonela Roccuzzo Shares Sweet Family Pics From FIFA World Cup 2022

Japan vs Costa Rica Result:

Costa Rica break through to beat Japan!@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 27, 2022

