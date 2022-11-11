East Bengal returns to winning ways as they beat Bengaluru FC 1-0 at Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru in the latest round of fixtures in the Hero ISL 2022. Both teams exchanged blows in the first half although failed to convert opportunities. In the late second half, Naorem Mahesh Singh found himself in space after a Suresh Wangjam mistake and Cleighton Silva converted from his pass. Roy Krishna and Sunil Chhetri continue their bad run of form as Bengaluru FC fail to score again.

East Bengal bag second victory of Hero ISL 2022 season:

