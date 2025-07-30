In the second semi-final of the Copa America Femenina 2025, Brazil women's national football team faced off against the Uruguay national football team, where the Canarinhas trampled over their opponents, and booked a place in the competition final, and also qualified for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. Star Amanda Gutierres broke the deadlock in the 11th minute, after which the floodgates remained open, as Gio Garbelini found the net in the 13th, and Marta converted an easy spot kick to see Brazil take a 3-0 lead before the first half. Isa Haas's own goal landed Uruguay on the scoresheet as well. However, Amanda Gutierres found her second goal in the 65th, with Dudinha hitting the final nail in the coffin, scoring a fifth and final goal in the 86th. Brazil will meet Colombia in the Copa America Femenina 2025 Final on August 3. Argentina (4) 0-0 (5) Colombia, Copa America Femenina 2025: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Book Place in Final After Win in Penalties Over La Albiceleste.

Brazil Book Place in Copa America Femenina 2025 Final

Brazil Women's National Football Team Qualifies for LA28

¡Brasil está nuevamente clasificada a los Juegos Olímpicos! 🇧🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/OCcryWH6Q5 — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 30, 2025

