Chile vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL match ended with the latter walking away with 2-1. All thanks to Angel di Maria & Lautaro Martinez who scored a goal at the 9th and the 34th minute of the match.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)