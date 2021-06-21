Peru registered their first win of the competition by beating heavyweights Colombia while Ecuador and Venezuela play out an entertaining draw. Check out the results below.

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡FINAL DEL PARTIDO! @SeleccionPeru venció 2-1 a @FCFSeleccionCol con goles de Sergio Peña y Yerry Mina en contra. Miguel Borja de penal había igualado transitoriamente para los Cafeteros. 🇨🇴 Colombia 🆚 Perú 🇵🇪#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/SimQVoZcjy — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 21, 2021

Venezuela vs Ecuador

#CopaAmérica 🏆 ¡ES EL FINAL! La @SeleVinotinto y @LaTri igualaron 2-2 en un partidazo. Ayrton Preciado y Gonzalo Plata marcaron para Ecuador, mientras que Edson Castillo y Ronald Hernández empataron para Venezuela 🇻🇪 Venezuela 🆚 Ecuador 🇪🇨#VibraElContinente #VibraOContinente pic.twitter.com/bq56DWwVb8 — Copa América (@CopaAmerica) June 20, 2021

