The Colombia women's national football team will face the Brazil women's national football team in the Copa America Femenina 2025 final on Sunday, August 3. The Colombia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 final will be hosted at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito, Ecuador. The thrilling final between countries will begin at 2:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there is no broadcast partner of the Copa America Femenina in India for the 2025-26 season. Therefore, the Colombia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 final match live telecast viewing option will not be available on the TV channels. The live streaming viewing option of the Colombia vs Brazil Copa America Femenina 2025 final is available in India on the Copa America YouTube channel. Users can watch Colombia vs Brazil on the Copa America Femenina 2025 on the Copa America YouTube channel for online streaming. Argentina (4) 0-0 (5) Colombia, Copa America Femenina 2025: Las Chicas Superpoderosas Book Place in Final After Win in Penalties Over La Albiceleste.

Colombia vs Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025 Final

En la mitad del mundo, el amor por la camiseta es sublime y las ansias de alzar la copa, infinitas 🇨🇴🙌🇧🇷#CopaAmericaFEM pic.twitter.com/Rd4ABBbu5x — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) August 2, 2025

