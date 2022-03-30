Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message on Instagram after Portugal qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022, on Wednesday. Taking to the image sharing platform, Ronaldo shared a picture of himself and teammate Pepe and wrote, "Years go by, but the goals are always the same."

Here's His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

