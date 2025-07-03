Cristiano Ronaldo was left shocked by the sudden death of Portugal National Football teammate Diogo Jota. The 28-year-old, who played for Portugal and Liverpool, was involved in a car accident along with his brother Andre Silva and both of them tragically passed away with their vehicle catching fire. Taking to Instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo shared a picture of Diogo Jota and wrote a message in Portuguese, offering his condolences for the late footballer's family members. Not very long ago did Diogo Jota and Cristiano Ronaldo together won the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 title. "Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre, We will all miss you." Diogo Jota Dies: Liverpool and Portugal Forward and His Brother Andre Silva Pass Away in Car Accident.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Diogo Jota's Tragic Death

