Mumbai, July 3: Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has passed away at the age of 28 in a tragic car accident in Spain, the Portuguese Football Federation (PFF) said on Thursday. Jota's brother Andre Silva, was also a professional footballer, with Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, also died in the accident, which took place in the Spanish province of Zamora, BBC reported. Hours Before Diogo Jota's Death in Car Crash, Portugal Footballer and Wife Rute Cardoso Shared Their Wedding Video.

"The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, this morning, in Spain," the PFF said in a statement.

"Much more than an outstanding player, with nearly 50 caps for the National A Team, Diogo Jota was an extraordinary person, respected by all colleagues and opponents, someone with a contagious joy and a reference in his own community. The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre Silva, as well as to Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where the players respectively played."

"The Portuguese Football Federation has already requested UEFA to hold a minute of silence, this Thursday, before our National Team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship. We have lost two champions. The passing of Diogo and Andre Silva represents irreparable losses for Portuguese Football, and we will do everything to honour their legacy daily," the statement added.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher mourned the loss of Jota and his brother and extended his condolences to the family.

Jamie Carragher's Tweet

Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids 💔 pic.twitter.com/BSYBL5yVre — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 3, 2025

The Guardia Civil (national police force of Spain) informed BBC Sport that Jota and his brother lost their lives around 00:30 local time on Thursday. According to officials, their Lamborghini veered off the road while overtaking another vehicle, following a tyre blowout and subsequently caught fire. Former England and Liverpool Star Midfielder Adam Lallana Announces Retirement from Football.

Jota had married his long-time partner, Rute Cardoso, just last month. The couple, who have three children together, celebrated their wedding on June 22, with Jota recently sharing photos of the ceremony on social media.

The Portuguese forward joined Liverpool in 2020 and had gone on to win the Premier League, FA Cup and two league cup titles. His time at Anfield saw him make 182 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 65 times. Jota was capped 49 times for Portugal and scored 14 goals, winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025. He also featured for Portugal in their Nations League final victory over Spain in June.

